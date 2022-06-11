News • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Russian aggressors launched a missile strike in Ternopil region

In the evening of June 11, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Chortkiv district of Ternopil region.

As Censor.NЕТ  informs, this was reported by Volodymyr Trush, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration through telegram

He noted: "Residents of Ternopil region, stay in shelters. Do not take pictures or video, or comment on social media the consequences of the explosions.

Our specialists are already working in Chortkiv district. I will keep you informed about the situation in the region. "

