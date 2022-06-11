Restrictions on import of Russian and Belarusian drugs will not cause a deficit, - Ministry of Health

An adopted law restricting or revoking the registration of medicines, at least one stage of which took place in Russia or Belarus, will not lead to a shortage of drugs in pharmacies.

This was emphasized by the First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida, according to Censor.NЕТ citing agency's press service.

"The law restricting the circulation of drugs manufactured in Russia and Belarus is aimed at reducing the level of taxes that come to the budgets of these countries and actually finance the war" - Komarida said.

Indeed, the circulation of innovative medicines and biosimilars, such as insulin, will not be limited.

"It should be noted that Ukrainians have not received Russian-made drugs for a long time. Therefore, we do not expect a shortage of drugs, on the contrary: I am confident that the new legislation will encourage Ukrainian manufacturers to produce new drugs. Cases with generic drugs made in Russia, found in Ukrainian pharmacies - should be responded to harshly, "- said the First Deputy Minister.

In addition, according to the press service, the ministry has brought forward for public discussion the criteria for deregistration of drugs manufactured in Russia or Belarus and is ready to work on comments.

