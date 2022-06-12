Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32,150 people, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 1,430 tanks and 3,484 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 12, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 32,150 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 12.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 32,150 (+100) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1430 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3484 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 715 (+3) units,

MLRS - 226 (+4) units,

air defense means - 97 (+0) units,

aircraft - 212 (+0) units,

helicopters - 178 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 583 (+3),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2455 (+7) units,

special equipment - 54 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces said.