As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 287 children were lost and more than 508 are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 12, 2022, more than 795 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 287 children died and more than 508 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 217, Kharkiv - 149, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

In the process of recording criminal offenses, it became known that 16 more children were injured in the shelling in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, an 11-year-old girl was injured on June 3 due to shelling by the occupiers of Balakleya. As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on May 30, a 16-year-old boy was taken to a medical facility with mine injuries. Also, it became known that a 17-year-old boy was wounded as a result of a car attack at the beginning of the military aggression in Kharkiv.

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the 1971 educational institution was damaged. Of these, 194 were completely destroyed.

Read more: As result of explosions in Ternopil region, there are victims, including children