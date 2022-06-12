Missile strike in Ternopil region: 22 people were injured, including 12-year-old child

As a result of a missile strike on Chortkiv in the Ternopil region, 22 people were injured.

The head of regional military administration Vladimir Trush reported about it during a briefing, informs Censor.NET.

Yesterday, at 9:46 p.m., the Ternopil region was shelled by the city of Chortkiv. There were four arrivals. Previously, all the missiles flew from the Black Sea. Part of the military facility was destroyed, as well as civilians. 4 five-story houses with civilians were affected. There are no casualties so far, 22 people were injured. They were hospitalized and provided with medical care," he said.

According to the head of RMA, a 12-year-old child is among the victims.

The condition of almost all victims is satisfactory, some of them are in hospital.

