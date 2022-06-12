As result of enemy attacks in last days in Mykolaiv area, 9 civilians are wounded

Mykolaiv and Bashtansky districts are under fire.

As Censor.NET reports, the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Gamazeyeva reported about it on Telegram.

"Mykolaiv and Bashtansky districts - Shirokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Kutsurubska communities - are under fire.

In total, for the last days in the Mykolaiv area, 9 people were wounded. There are no children among the victims," the statement said.

It is noted that all the victims were taken to medical facilities, and they receive the necessary assistance.

"In general, as of this morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals, there are 261 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers to the Mykolaiv area. 78 more victims received the help out-patient," Gamazeyeva added.

