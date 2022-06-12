Putin is trying to destroy culture of Ukraine, - Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not just invade Ukraine. He wants to destroy independent Ukrainian culture because he believes that it simply does not exist.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to a statement by US President Joe Biden during a briefing.

"Look at what he (Putin) is doing. He is erasing from the face of the earth not only what is left. He is destroying all their cultural centers - museums, schools, monuments. He is trying to destroy the culture of Ukraine," he said.

In turn, he noted that the position of staying aside and not supporting Ukraine is unacceptable, and therefore, the West will continue to assist Ukraine even despite economic problems.

"The idea that we can stand aside and allow this to happen is simply impossible. Impossible. That's why we've strengthened NATO, and that's why we're helping Ukraine," Biden added.

