Residents of Skadovsk ignore "holidays" which are arranged by occupiers, - mayor Yakovlev

The occupiers organized another "holiday" in Skadovsk.

Skadovsk Mayor Oleksandr Yakovlev announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Another "holiday" took place in occupied Skadovsk on Friday, with more artists and security guards with weapons than spectators. It is a pity for those who dance and sing to these songs and do not understand that they will always be forced to dance under the barrels of machine guns, even if the military is not in sight," the mayor wrote.

He reminded that Russians have never cared about the cultural and spiritual development of Ukraine.

The mayor urged not to attend events organized by the occupying power under Russian flags. There is nothing to do for those who want to live in Ukraine, the mayor stressed.

He assured that the Armed Forces are gradually ousting the enemy from Ukrainian soil.