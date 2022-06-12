Russian Federation changed its tactics of set in Sabotage and reconnaissance groups: mainly it is Ukrainian-speaking inhabitants from temporarily occupied territories and Crimea
As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko told about it.
"Now the tactics of the Russian Federation have changed, most people (saboteurs. - Ed.) - former citizens of Ukraine, who lived for a long time in the occupied Donetsk, Lugansk, and Crimea. And one of the main criteria by which these people are selected is at least understanding and ability to speak Ukrainian," he said.
According to Denysenko, this is done to make it harder to confuse saboteurs with other Ukrainians.
"First of all, we remember that it was mostly Russians who could not even theoretically pronounce some words, which became our conditional password - "Palyanytsia", "Ukrzaliznytsia", etc.," - Denisenko said.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that during the three months of the war in Ukraine there were more than a hundred sabotage groups.