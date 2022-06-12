Unknown tried to blow up Druzhba oil pipeline in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, - mass media

On the morning of Saturday, June 11, in the Bryansk region (Russia), unknown individuals allegedly tried to blow up the Druzhba pipeline. They allegedly planted three explosive devices.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel Baza on Sunday, June 12.

"Near the village of Gulivka (40 km to the border with Ukraine) there were three explosions - at the same time a signal was triggered about the loss of communication with the latch of the pipeline. According to preliminary data, these were shellless explosive devices, "the statement said.

According to the Telegram channel, one of the explosions damaged the transformer substation with the power unit of the oil pipeline valve. Another explosion occurred in the place where the cable was laid - there was a funnel 40 by 20 cm. The third explosion damaged the anti-explosion pipe (additional means of protection, which is buried in the ground at the regime facilities), leaving a funnel 40 by 60 cm.

"The Druzhba pipeline itself was not damaged, but the anti-excavation pipe and substation were damaged, and the latch control unit was de-energized," the statement said.

At the same time, according to the source, oil spills were avoided - the pipeline has been closed since February 24, but diesel fuel is stored inside.

