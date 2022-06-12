Troops of Russian Federation fired at Dnipro region, woman was lost, - RMA

On June 12, the Russian occupiers fired on the territory of the Dnipro region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of RMA Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it.

"The enemy fired on two districts at once - Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih. A woman died in the Pokrovsky community. A house was destroyed.

A fire broke out in the city park in the Zelenodolsk community. The enemy struck at him from the Hurricanes. Rescuers calmed the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured," he said.

