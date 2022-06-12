"Ukraine is bleeding in front of your eyes": Ambassador Melnyk addressed German government regarding supply of Marder IFV

Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk addressed the German government with the question of why the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is delayed.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Dear Government. Why are you denying the Ukrainian army Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which can be delivered immediately by Rheinmetall while Ukraine is bleeding in front of your eyes in Donbas? 109 days of Russia's fighter war. Why?" said in a statement.

Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the concern is repairing 100 Marder armored personnel carriers.

Several Marders can be sent to Ukraine, but "when and where" these Marders will be transferred is up to the German government.

