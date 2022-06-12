Russian Foreign Ministry has hinted that it could launch nuclear strike on Poland

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Polish MEP, former Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who had proposed returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine for violating the Budapest Memorandum, puts the Polish people under attack.

As Censor.NET reports, Zakharova wrote about this on Telegram channel.

She said that Radoslaw Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament from Poland and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, had offered to hand over nuclear weapons to Ukraine. He argued that Russia had breached its commitments under the Budapest Memorandum to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, so the West has the right to donate nuclear warheads to Ukraine to protect its independence.

"Polish politicians controlled by the American drive belt are extremist ideologues, spread hatred, incite conflicts, and now threaten the planet with violating the nuclear non-proliferation regime. But the most important thing is that they are under attack by the Polish people, who are being involved in the nuclear redistribution of the world," Zakharova said.

In addition, the head of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram channel that if Sikorsky's proposal to provide nuclear weapons to Ukraine is implemented, a possible nuclear conflict will destroy the European continent and that is why Ukraine must be demilitarized.

"Europeans' problems with such deputies will be much more serious than those they have already faced today (refugees, record inflation, energy crisis). Sikorsky is provoking a nuclear conflict in central Europe. He does not think about the future of either Ukraine or Poland. If his proposals are implemented, these countries will not be the same as Europe. He needs to be examined by a psychiatrist, resign and stay at home under supervision. It is because of people like Sikorsky that it is necessary to liberate Ukraine not only from Nazi ideology, but also to demilitarize it, ensuring the country's nuclear-free status," Volodin wrote.