Russia is sowing chaos to force Ukraine to capitulate, - Reznikov

Ukraine will never make territorial concessions to Russia. The Kremlin is deliberately wreaking havoc to force the country to capitulate, but such tactics are not working.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to an interview with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov The Economist.

Reznikov insists that Russia has shed too much Ukrainian blood, so there can be no question of any concessions, especially territorial ones.

"They are trying to create enough chaos, panic and fear to force us to sign an act of surrender. It didn't work," he said.

According to the minister, Ukrainians are far from in the mood to start giving in to the Russian occupiers.

"We are not even close to such a mood," Reznikov assured.

