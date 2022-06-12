In occupied Melitopol there was explosion near police station - there are wounded

In occupied Melitopol, an explosion erupted near the office of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of Zaporozhye region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Melitopol.

It is reported that during the "celebration" of the Day of Russia at about 5:45 pm in the area of ​​the tank on the street Heroes of Ukraine, a powerful explosion erupted, which was heard in various parts of the city.

Probably, the car exploded around the office of the fake "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the Zaporizhia region. As a result, two men and a girl were injured, and ambulances arrived on the scene.

According to the so-called "head of the local security forces" Oleksii Selivanov, the explosion was allegedly organized by the Ukrainian military. At the same time, local media warned that the occupiers were preparing provocations to accuse the Ukrainian side of them.

