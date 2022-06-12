Ukraine is ready to transfer its weapons to NATO standards in a month, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov states that the Ukrainian military has mastered artillery delivered from Western countries in just two weeks, and Ukraine itself is ready to convert its weapons to NATO standards within a month.

"As Comrade Churchill said, give us the tools and we will finish the job," - Reznikov said in an interview with the British newspaper The Economist, Censor.NЕТ reports citing Іnterfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that Ukraine needs the help of Western allies in armaments, "and quickly, because the price of any delay is measured in Ukrainian blood."

The publication notes that Reznikov indicates the cracks in the Western alliance, but tries to be polite about cracks in the Western alliance. Fatigue is "a natural psychological reaction to stress"; politicians have "domestic issues" to worry about; leaders have the "obligation to think through consequences"".

At the same time, the head of the department noted that some of Ukraine's allies speak more about human rights and freedoms than defending them. "The bureaucracy and pragmatism of the West turned out to be much stronger than its values," Reznikov said.

"Either the world does not quite understand what is happening, or it understands that it is tired and satisfied with the death of several Ukrainians," said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the headlines of the Western media.

He stressed that the Ukrainian people will never make territorial concessions to the occupiers. "They are trying to create enough chaos, panic and fear to make us sign an act of capitulation… It hasn’t worked. We’re not even a tiny bit close to being in that kind of mood" - Reznikov said.

