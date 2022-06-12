Erdogan intends to discuss grain export corridor from Ukraine with Zelensky and Putin, Turkish media reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss grain export corridor with Ukrainian and Russian leaders Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

As Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Turkish agency "Anadolu" on Twitter.

"Turkish President Erdogan has said he will discuss the grain export corridor with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts next week," the statement said.

