Zelensky was honored to be awarded Boris Nemtsov's Prize for Courage

Borys Nemtsov Foundation Prize for Freedom is awarded for "exceptional courage in the struggle for democratic values and human rights." This year, the candidates included representatives of Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was reported on Sunday, June 12 on Boris Nemtsov Freedom Foundation website. The Foundation was set up in Gemany in 2015 by the daughter of the killed oppositionist, Zhanna Nemtsova.

The award is given for "exceptional courage in the fight for democratic values and human rights," according to the foundation's website. It is awarded annually to public figures, journalists and cultural figures.

This year, in light of war, the foundation decided to nominate Ukrainians for the award. In particular, among the candidates for the award were Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Okean Elzy leader Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, founder of the Volunteer Combat Medical Department Yulia Peevska (Tyra), adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Oleksiy Arestovych and others. According to the results of the rating voting of the founders and Foundation Board, the winner was the President of Ukraine.

