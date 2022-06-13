Occupiers pushed back Ukrainian troops from center of Severodonetsk, hostilities proceed, - General Staff

The Russians, with the support of artillery, stormed Severodonetsk and pushed our units out of the city center.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 am on June 13 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and tenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions without significant changes. In the latter, the Russian occupiers fired artillery and mortars at the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​Hrinivka, Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units continue to focus their main efforts on conducting positional defense and preventing the further advance of our troops to the State Border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of Ternova - Izbytske had partial success and established itself on its northern outskirts. They remotely mined possible routes of deployment of our units in the area of ​​the settlement of Petrivka, 20 km east of Stary Saltov. Conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in the Shestakovo area.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy units focused their efforts on storming the settlements of Dolyna and Bohorodychne but were unsuccessful. The enemy, as part of the logistics of troops, replaced more than 100 units of damaged armored vehicles.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assault operations in Sloviansk direction, - General Staff

In the Donetsk direction, the occupying forces are focusing on offensive operations to encircle our troops in the areas of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, and to block logistics routes from Bakhmut. Continues measures to replenish losses.

They moved more than 80 weapons and military equipment, including heavily armored vehicles and artillery systems, to the settlements of Kreminna and Starobilsk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities and continued shelling the positions of our troops in the settlements of Mayaki, 10 km north of Slovyansk, and Serebryanka, 5 km northeast of Siversk.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city center, and hostilities continue. They fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, and Toshkivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault operations in the directions of Viktorivka - Vrubivka and Komyshuvakha - Vrubivka. The enemy resumed offensive operations near the village of Zolote. It is fixed on the border Rota - Myronivka. To improve the tactical position and capture the dominant heights unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in the directions Dolomite - Kodema, Dolomite - Novolugansk. Conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in the Pokrovsky area.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the positions of our troops in the Krasnohorivka area, 15 km east of Kurakhove.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32,150 people, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 1,430 tanks and 3,484 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivska, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy fired along the line of contact in order to prevent the transfer of reserves to other directions.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is conducting a positional defense. The main efforts are directed at the maintenance of previously occupied territories. They carried out engineering equipment of positions in the areas of Shilova Balka and Prydniprovske settlements. In order to clarify the position of our troops, he conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in the area of ​​Davidov Brod.

The Russian aggressor is blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Six Caliber naval-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.