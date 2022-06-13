In morning in Mykolaiv explosions were heard, - Senkevich

In the morning, on June 13, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The information is being clarified.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Olexander Senkevich reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, on the afternoon of June 12 in the Bashtansky district, there were shellings in the Shirokiv community. Previously, no one was injured, houses were damaged and farms were destroyed.

"The shelling continues in the Bereznehuvatsky community. Information about the victims and injuries is being clarified. According to preliminary information, residential buildings have been damaged," the mayor said.

In the Mykolaiv area information on any events owing to military operations during the day didn't arrive.

"In Voznesensky and Pervomaisky districts, day and night passed relatively calmly," Senkevich added.