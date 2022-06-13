Rashists in Mariupol from July 1 will issue "humanitarian" only to incapable persons, - Andriushchenko

The Russian occupiers warn that from July 1, now all "humanitarian aid" will be issued only to disabled people.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupying authorities have officially warned that since July 1, all the humanities have been virtually disabled people. All the rest - survive as you wish. All the destroyed housing is planned to be demolished by September 1. The construction of the first dormitory "living shield" will end no earlier than Wednesday in July for 2 thousand people. Everyone else - survive as you want," he explained.

"No compensation for the destroyed housing, no restoration of the damaged. Only demolition and partial assistance with building materials. Step by step, Russia and the occupying authorities are beginning to announce real plans in Mariupol. Nobody needs citizens, they are given the function of modern slaves and human shields," Andryushchenko added.

