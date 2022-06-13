On June 12, Air Force shot down enemy Su-34 near Izyum. Warehouse of occupiers' missile and artillery weapons was destroyed
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces.
It is noted that Russian planes worked in pairs, attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders. After entering the area of Ukrainian air defense, one of the enemy planes changed course, and the pilots of the other decided to try their luck.
The plane crashed into the temporarily occupied territory. Whether the pilots managed to survive is being clarified," the statement reads.
In addition, on June 12, an anti-aircraft missile unit shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV. And the strike aircraft of the Air Force made several air raids on enemy positions of the occupying forces.
"Powerful strikes were inflicted on the accumulation of enemy equipment, enemy manpower. As a result of the air strike, the missile and artillery depot was destroyed," the Air Force Command added.