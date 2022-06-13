Risk of nuclear weapons in world has reached its highest level since Cold War, - SIPRI

To date, the risk of nuclear weapons in the world has reached its highest level since the Cold War.

Such data were published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in the annual "arms" summary, Censor.NET reports.

According to SIPRI, all countries of the "nuclear club" - Russia, the United States, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea - intend to increase the number of warheads in the coming years and modernize nuclear arsenals.

"Despite significant progress in both nuclear arms control and nuclear disarmament last year, the risk of using nuclear weapons now appears to be higher than at any time since the Cold War," the SIPRI director said in a report by Dan Smith Institute.

SIPRI Director of Weapons of Mass Destruction Wilfred Wang said all the world's nuclear powers were expanding or upgrading their arsenals.

"Most countries are devoting more and more space to nuclear rhetoric and the role that nuclear weapons play in their military strategies. And this is a very worrying trend," he said.

According to SIPRI expert Hans Christensen, "there are clear signs" that the process of reducing nuclear weapons, which has been going on since the end of the Cold War, has been completed.

As of January 2022, the leaders in the number of deployed nuclear warheads were:

USA - 1744 (including stock-3708);

Russia - 1588 (4477);

France - 280 (290);

Great Britain (in 2021 the country refused to publish data on nuclear warheads) - 120 (180);

Pakistan also has 165 nuclear warheads, India 160, Israel 90, and North Korea 20.

