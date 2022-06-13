Enemy fired on Kharkiv from artillery and MLRS "Smerch" and "Urahan". Izyum direction remains hot, - Synehubiv

Last night, the enemy fired on the residential areas of Kharkiv with artillery and MLRS "Smerch" and "Urahan". There were several missile strikes on industrial buildings.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, one civilian was wounded in the daytime shelling. The occupiers also fired on the Chuhuiv and Izyum districts of the region. In Korobochkine - 1 was wounded.

"Active hostilities continue in the north and northeast of Kharkiv. The enemy is trying to compensate for the loss of its manpower. The Izyum direction remains hot. There the enemy tries to attack our positions, but to no avail. This direction is fundamental for the enemy because through it he sends additional forces to Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Synehubiv said.

According to the head of the region, our defenders hold their positions.

He also reminds that yesterday in the Izyum area our Armed Forces shot down a Su-34 fighter-bomber. The plane crashed into the temporarily occupied territory. Shock aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine dealt powerful blows to the accumulation of equipment and manpower of the enemy and destroyed the warehouse of missile and artillery weapons.

Read more: Russian troops intensified shelling of Kharkiv and region. Enemy is trying to gain foothold on outskirts of Bohorodychnoho - Synehubiv