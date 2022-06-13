Residents of occupied Melitopol boycott grocery stores which were opened day before by racists, - Fedorov

In occupied Melitopol, 98% of residents are waiting for the return of Ukrainian statehood.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"Today I learned that the residents of Melitopol are boycotting the grocery stores that the racists opened by seizing ATB supermarkets. People do not go there. Everyone buys products in the city's markets because they don't even want to show their support to collaborators and occupiers," the mayor said.

According to Fedorov, resistance to the occupiers is growing in Melitopol.

"Residents of the city have united with our defenders - the Armed Forces, with special services, and today this resistance is an obstacle to the movement of armored trains, the movement of railways…", - added the mayor.

He stressed that the guerrillas are acting on a point.

According to Fedorov, in Melitopol "98% of residents are waiting for the return of Ukrainian statehood, the return of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

