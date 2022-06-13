Troops of Russian Federation fired at suburbs of Mykolaiv from MLRS "Urahan". No victims, - Senkevich

This morning the Russian occupiers fired at the suburbs of Mykolaiv once again.

The mayor of the city Olexander Senkevich reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to the military commandant's office of the city defense, these were "Urahan" multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties.

He also reminds that today around 10 am the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Command "South" in the Mykolaiv area destroyed the next Russian Orlan-10 drone.

"With the help of UAVs, the enemy tried to conduct air reconnaissance in order to thwart our counter-offensive attacks," he said.

