More than 30 people, including 5 children, were killed during attacks by occupiers of "green corridors", - chief of National police Klymenko

The police of Ukraine recorded more than fifty facts of enemy shelling of evacuation routes of peaceful Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"We have initiated more than 80 criminal proceedings for violating the functioning of the" green corridors ". More than 50 shellings of evacuation routes have been procedurally recorded," Klymenko said.

He added: "More than 30 people, including five children, were killed in the shelling of the Green Corridors. This is only available official data."

