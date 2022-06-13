List of children killed by Russians increased by 24 kids who died in Mariupol, - Zelensky

In Ukraine, there is no accurate information about the situation in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians and the number of people killed by the invaders, but gradually everything is becoming clear.

In other words, data on 24 children killed by Russians in Mariupol have been revealed, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to participants of the American Jewish Committee Global Forum, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, as I write this appeal, the death toll has changed significantly. The list of our children killed has increased by 24 names and now has 287 points. And this is probably one of the worst things that happen during the war. the occupiers killed part of our country, "the head of state said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side does not have complete information about what is happening in the temporarily occupied areas, and does not know everything about the murders and other crimes committed by Russians there.

"We do not know how many bodies the occupiers buried in mass graves or left in the ruins of broken cities. But gradually we learn about it. And so the list of killed children became longer by 24 points. These are children who died from Russian attacks on Mariupol. Now we know about them," the President said.

Among those killed, Zelensky named the children Maxim and Darya, who were born this year.

"Maxim and Daria did not live for three months, they died with their parents when they were all buried in the basement of an ordinary apartment building, on which a Russian plane dropped a bomb," the head of state said.