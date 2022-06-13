Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili believes that his country deserves to run for EU first, and then Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a government meeting that Georgia deserves EU candidate status, followed by Ukraine and Moldova.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to "Georgia Online".

According to him, Georgia has earned this status on the path of reforms over the past 9 years.

"Let's wait for the decision first. If it belongs to someone, it belongs to Georgia, and then to Ukraine and Moldova. When they say that Ukraine is at war and therefore should be granted, I apologize, if granting status is determined by war, we do not want war, friends, we demand the deserved status that the Georgian people deserved for their 30-year struggle to build democracy and on the path of reforms implemented over the past 9 years. We only ask for this, I said this publicly, and in Davos, and in Bratislava, and in Brussels, we are not asking for anything special and undeserved, we are asking for a well-deserved status.

Read more: Apkhazava, village teacher from Georgia, raised $700,000 to help Ukraine

If this decision is not fair, of course, we will, as I said, explain everything in detail to our population, people, fellow citizens, what were the main reasons for the adoption of at least a shameful resolution," said Irakli Garibashvili.

Georgia and Moldova, reportedly applied for EU membership on March 3 following Ukraine. In Georgia, the expectation of an EU response comes amid heated debates and criticism between the government and the opposition.