Defense Ministry supplies army with vests, helmets and clothes by 65%. Preparations for winter have already begun, - Maliar

Body armor, uniforms, and helmets are provided to the AFU primarily by the Ministry of Defense, but there is still a portion of assistance from volunteers and international partners.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the air of a national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to на Ukrinform.

"If as of February 24 we had a ratio of about 50/50, then as of the end of May we have reached a ratio of 65% of this market is provided by the Defense Ministry. We are talking about ammunition, hardhats, helmets. A smaller portion is what is at the expense of international aid, at the expense of volunteers, that is where we are given. 65% is what we buy. And now there is a tendency to increase the proportion of what the state buys," Maliar explained.

She noted that every Thursday the Defense Ministry publicly reports to the society about the army supplies. Thus, last week the Ukrainian Armed Forces received more than 21 thousand body armor, 7 thousand helmets, 5 thousand pairs of shoes and 10 thousand sets of summer uniforms.

Maliar also explained that because of the war it was impossible to accumulate all these things in warehouses so that the enemy would not destroy them. That is why the system has now been restructured to a rhythmic supply of everything necessary directly to the army.

The Deputy Minister noted that the need for body armor for the army is still there and it takes time to meet this demand.

At the same time, according to her, the Defense Ministry has already begun to prepare for winter. "We are already preparing for winter. We have deliveries of winter clothing as well, we do it ahead of time, now the first batches are already coming to the AFU", - reported Maliar.