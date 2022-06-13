USA ready to assist in providing Ukraine with weapons it requests - Pentagon chief Austin

The United States, along with allies and partners from various countries, are prepared to fully support Ukraine's request to equip the AFU with defense equipment to defend its own land against Russian aggression.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said this on Monday during a visit to Thailand, reports Censor.NЕТ with referencde to Ukrinform.

"The United States is ready to provide everything and help Ukraine succeed," the Pentagon chief noted in response to a question about whether the West was ready to provide Ukraine's requests, in particular for another 1,000 howitzers and 300 MLRS systems.

He stressed that not only the United States is determined to help Ukraine significantly, but also many partners around the world. "We have already provided a significant number of howitzers and large quantities of 155mm ammunition, among many other things. But other countries have also sent 155mm howitzers," Austin specified.

He assured that the U.S. and other countries would continue their efforts to get as much support to Ukraine as possible as soon as possible and help the AFU succeed. Austin noted that this week the United States will convene for the third time the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (a.k.a. Ramstein-3), which he said is only getting more members.

"We will hear directly from Ukrainian leaders, led by Oleksiy Reznikov, and work to intensify our joint efforts to meet Ukraine's priority requirements for the defense of its own territory," the Pentagon chief noted.

