Ukrainian army and intelligence tactically overplay enemy in battles in Donbass - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian army and intelligence will beat the Russian occupants in the battles in Donbas.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to video appeal of President.

According to the Head of State, the Ukrainian military has already liberated more than 1 thousand settlements from the Russian occupation and stopped the offensive of occupation troops in the south of the country.

"In the battles in Donbas, which will certainly go down in military history as one of the most brutal battles in Europe and for Europe, the Ukrainian army and our intelligence service are tactically outplaying the Russian military. And this despite the significant advantage of the Russians in the number of equipment, especially in artillery systems," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he said, the price of this battle for Ukrainians is very high.

"It is simply terrifying. And we draw attention daily to the fact that only enough modern weapons and artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage and finally an end to Russian bullying of the Ukrainian Donbass," the President said.

Watch more: We have no choice but to beat occupants out of all our territories, - Zelensky. VIDEO