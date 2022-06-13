Germany will supply more weapons to Ukraine - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin intends to expand its military assistance in Ukraine and supply additional weapons.

"We are significantly expanding our support. We will supply Ukraine, in particular, with a modern missile defense system and artillery detection radar," Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

Scholz said that Germany does not intend to give up supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine and plans new supplies.

He recalled that Germany has already supplied Ukraine with anti-missile weapons, armored personnel carriers and ammunition. Also, as it was reported earlier, the German parliament agreed on the deliveries of German "Gepard" self-propelled air defense systems and self-propelled artillery systems PzH 2000 (German Panzerhaubitze 2000). Seven units are expected to be delivered.

