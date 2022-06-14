German government concerned about Russia's use of banned weapons in Ukraine: "Those who are responsible must be brought to justice"

Those responsible for the use of banned munitions in Ukraine should be held accountable.

This is how the German government commented on a new report by the international human rights organization Amnesty International on the shelling of residential areas of Kharkiv with banned cluster munitions and unguided rockets, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have taken note of these reports and are observing what is being reported with great concern... As soon as these data are confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable and brought to justice," Wolfgang Büchner, a spokesman for the Federal Government, told at a briefing.

He recalled that hundreds of people had been killed in Kharkiv.

For his part, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner added that this information fully fits into the picture of what is happening in the reports coming from Ukraine. The diplomat noted that "in the previous days and weeks, there had been repeated information that Russia was not observing international humanitarian law in many areas.

As reported, Amnesty International released a new report on Monday, June 13, on the killing of hundreds of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The document cites indications that Russian troops repeatedly used 9N210/9N235 cluster munitions and cluster mines, both prohibited under international law. Indiscriminate attacks that result in the death or injury of civilians or damage to civilian objects are considered war crimes.