Biden extended sanctions against Belarus for another year

US President Joe Biden has officially announced that he has continued the state of emergency due to the actions and policies of the regime of the Republic of Belarus, which also includes the continuation of sanctions against the authorities of this country.

This is stated in a statement on the official website of the White House, informs Censor.NET.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Belarus and other persons, and the Belarusian regime’s harmful activities and long-standing abuses, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," - stated in the document.

In this regard, the President noted that the state of emergency related to the Republic of Belarus after June 16 continues for another year.

Read more: Sweden banned Tetra Pak from delivering its products to Russia