Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32.5 thousand people, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters, 1434 tanks and 3503 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 14, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 32,500 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 32,500 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1434 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3503 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 721 (+3) units,

MLRS - 229 (+3) units,

air defense means - 97 (+0) units,

aircraft - 213 (+0) units,

helicopters - 179 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level- 588 (+3),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2473 (+13) units,

special equipment - 54 (+0).

Read more: Enemy was reinforced by 2 battalion tactical groups in Severodonetsk direction. Occupiers are consolidated in Vidrodzhennya - General Staff

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.