Due to enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman died night before, her body was found this morning

A woman died the night before due to enemy shelling of the Zelenodolsk community.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"A woman died in the shelling of the Zelenodolsk community the night before. Her body was found this morning near a country house," he said.

"Unfortunately, this is the third death from enemy Urahans in the last week. The enemy fires on our communities in Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykiv districts every day," Reznichenko added.

