Significant percentage of graduates who left Ukraine will remain to study abroad, - Acting Director of Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment Boyko

Acting Director Valerii Boyko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA), believes that a significant percentage of graduates who have left Ukraine will stay abroad to study at foreign universities.

"I understand perfectly well that the nearly 30,000 participants who have gone abroad will take the NMT for one purpose only, let's be honest - to have a backup option in case they fail to enter educational institutions in Germany, Poland, France, Great Britain, USA. A significant percentage will remain to study abroad, "he said at a briefing at the national media center Ukraine-Ukrinform on Tuesday afternoon.

According to him, almost 28,000 graduates intend to take the national multidisciplinary test (NMT) abroad.

As reported, 229,013 people confirmed their participation in the NTM, of which 201,089 will take the test in Ukraine.