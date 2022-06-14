I have no great desire to meet with Putin, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has little desire to meet with Putin.

The head of state declared it answering questions of representatives of mass media of Denmark, Censor.NET informs.

"I have no great desire to meet with the president of the Russian Federation. I have said many times that I am sorry, but I must state that today only President Putin decides whether to stop the Russian army or not. Because on the territory of Russia there is one person who decides absolutely everything for the citizens of the Russian Federation. And for the Russian military.

Therefore, I believe that if Russia wants to end the war, because in the media they say so. I don't believe them, but in order for them to show that they really want it, they have to sit down at the negotiating table. The negotiating table without Ukraine about Ukraine is impossible. Therefore, these negotiations must be direct. We can talk to intermediaries, we can talk without intermediaries. I honestly don't care. If Russia is ready to end the war, withdraw from our territories. I am personally ready for such a format.

But I believe that every day our society and support in our society in the format of any dialogue, it is greatly reduced. Nobody wants to talk to Russia for one reason. Because they killed us, lied to us, occupied us and therefore there is no faith. But I believe that no matter how difficult it is, we must use every opportunity to end the war, "the president explained.

