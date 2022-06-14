Negotiations with Ukraine after April 15 "stalled", - Putin's aide Ushakov

Since the transfer of Russian proposals to Ukraine, the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process has been suspended, and Kyiv has not responded.

The assistant to the president of the Russian Federation Yury Ushakov declared it, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax.

Putin's aide reminded that the last face-to-face meeting of the negotiators took place in Istanbul, and on April 15, Russian proposals were handed over to Ukraine.

"Our forged project was handed over, which is currently the last one, because there was no reaction. And after that, there may have been some informal contacts by phone, not at the level of delegations, but at the level of individual representatives. And then everything died down," Ushakov said.

At the moment, according to him, the situation has not changed.

Read more: War must end with respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, - Zelensky