Enemy regroups troops and tries to strengthen groups in Severodonetsk direction, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 14, 2022.

"111 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue. The aggressor continues to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no active action was taken by the enemy. As part of the check of combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, exercises were conducted with units of special operations forces.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues mortar shelling of settlements in border areas, including civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​the settlement of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. To restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, it carries out systematic fire on the positions of our troops. In addition, the Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Dementievka, Ruska Lozova, Mospanove, and Bazalovka. The enemy remotely mined the area in the areas of Bayrak, Peremoha, and Shestakovo. Conducts assault operations near Rubizhne, fighting continues.

Systematic enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the Sloviansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Tetyanivka, Chepil, Dolyna, Dibrivne, and Bohorodychne. The enemy did not take any active action in the Lyman direction. He fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the Siversk area.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the invaders fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, and others. Helicopter strikes near Metelkino. The enemy is conducting assaults in the city of Severodonetsk, fighting continues. The enemy is regrouping troops and trying to strengthen the group.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired at our troops with mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Mykolayivka, Berestove, Vrubivka, Pokrovske, and New York. Enemy army aircraft launched an air strike near Bilohorivka. In the Berestove area, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed an enemy assault, inflicted losses on the enemy and forced them to retreat to their former positions. The enemy is conducting assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Zolote, the fighting continues.

The aggressor did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions. He fired on civilian infrastructure near Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Huliaipole. He struck with assault and army aircraft in the areas of Sribne and Mali Shcherbaki. He conducted reconnaissance in battle near Pavlivka.

In the South Bug area, the enemy fired on units of our troops and tried to fight the counter-battery. In the areas of Trudolyubivka, Tokareve, Bashtanka, Kvitneve, Luch, Tavriyske, and Oleksandrivka, the Russian occupiers fired at the infrastructure with artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers. The enemy conducts reconnaissance in this direction using UAVs. Remotely mined some parts of the river Inhulets. Continues engineering equipment positions.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly.

Ukraine's defense forces are skilful on the battlefield and inflict heavy losses on the enemy. Total resistance continues in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian occupiers. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.