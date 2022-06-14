Mayor of Sviatohirsk declared suspicion of treason, - Office of PGU

In the Donetsk region, the Sviatohirsk mayor was declared a suspect in treason.

"The head of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported in absentia to the suspicion of the Sviatohirsk mayor in treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, the mayor, moving to the side of the enemy, spread through the media an appeal in which he promoted the ideas of "Russian peace". The suspect also expressed gratitude to the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces who captured the peaceful city.

In addition, the man agreed to a proposal by a representative of the Russian occupation administration - the "head of the DPR" - to take the post of so-called head of the temporarily captured Sviatohirsk, which damaged the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state, economic and information security of Ukraine.

The PGU reminded that earlier the head of Sviatohirsk recorded a video address in which he accused the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of deliberate arson of the Sviatohirsk Lavra monastery.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the SSU in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

