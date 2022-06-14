U.S. will help build temporary grain elevators to export grain from Ukraine, - Biden

The United States is working with European allies to remove grain from Ukraine by rail, in particular by building grain storage facilities at the Ukrainian border.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth", this was announced on Tuesday by U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We are working closely with our European partners to get 20 million tons stuck in Ukraine to the market to reduce global food prices," the U.S. President stressed, adding that in his opinion, grain cannot be exported by the Black Sea because it "would be blown up in the water."

"So we are working on a plan to take it out through other countries by rail. But Ukraine has the same railroad system as Russia, where the gauge is different than in Europe, so we will build temporary elevators on the Ukrainian border with, in particular, Poland, to move grain from Ukrainian railroad cars to (European) railroad cars and further into the ocean," Biden added.

As reported, EU governments will consider providing Ukraine with temporary storage facilities for grain to help preserve the harvest and ensure future supplies to world markets.

