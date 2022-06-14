U.S. will transfer additional long-range MLRS to Ukraine, - Pentagon

The U.S. will send additional multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kohl, writes The Washington Post.

He told on a security conference held by the Center for a New American Security in Washington that it is "perfectly fair" to say that four M142 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, have so far been sent to Ukraine only as a starting point.

"We're going to give the Ukrainians what they need to go after targets in Ukraine," Kohl said, calling the weapons sent so far an "initial tranche."

U.S. officials, particularly Kohl, have previously stated that the United States may send additional HIMARS after Ukrainian troops demonstrate that they can use them effectively. They are being trained for two weeks and it is expected to be a three-week course.

