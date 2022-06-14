Rada delegation begins visit to U.S. - will persuade to provide more weapons

Verkhovna Rada delegation and Senators of the Upper House of Congress discussed the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, said deputy Yevheniya Kravchuk (Servant of the People faction).

"Our delegation started in Washington today, we'll be here for a few days. We had our first meetings with Senators from the upper house and talked about the things we need right now - weapons, heavy weapons," Kravchuk said on national telethon Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

She recalled that the U.S. budget includes significant funds for weapons for Ukraine.

"And now our main task is to talk to congressmen to control these funds so that these funds are spent quickly and on what Ukraine needs, which its Armed Forces are asking for", - said the people's deputy.

According to Kravchuk, the parliamentary delegation plans to agree on an annual program, envisaged in the US budget, for military support, for arming Ukraine, following the example of the format "as they work with Israel".

Kravchuk noted that one of the tasks of the deputies' visit to the U.S. is to ensure the continuation of two-party support for Ukraine.

"This is very important because no law will pass without bipartisan support," Kravchuk said.

Kravchuk also said that meetings of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation at the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs and the Pentagon were planned.

