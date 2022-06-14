"Ramstein-3" will gather about 50 countries supporting Ukraine - U.S. Ambassador to NATO Smith

A meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine, to be held on June 15 in Brussels, will bring together representatives of defense ministries of about 50 countries that in one way or another provide support to the AFU in the conditions of Russian aggression.

Ambassador Julianne Smith, the U.S. permanent representative to NATO, said in an online briefing on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"On Wednesday, the U.S. will organize a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which will bring together representatives of about 50 countries that provide support to Ukraine," Smith said.

She specified that the meeting would take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Read more: Germany will supply more weapons to Ukraine - Scholz

In particular, she said, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is being discussed. Participants will discuss "what additional military assistance they can provide to Ukraine in the near and medium term and beyond" to help it secure victory in this war.

The United States, for its part, will confirm that it will support Ukraine as long as necessary, the Ambassador noted. In this regard, she recalled that since the start of the Biden administration, the United States has provided $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine isn't going to fire at territories of Russian Federation, we aren't terrorists, - Zelensky

NATO will hold a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Thursday at the level of heads of defense of Alliance member countries. NATO's response to the current security situation related to Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the Alliance's deterrence and defense policies and support for Ukraine, will be on the agenda of this meeting.