Discussed further defense cooperation - Zelensky held talks with Trudeau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Zelensky.

The message notes: "Had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On the eve of important international events we coordinated next steps to counter Russian aggression against Ukraine. Thanked for Canada's leadership in supporting our state. We separately discussed further defense cooperation.

