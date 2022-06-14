Ukraine expects clear signal from NATO about its role in European security - Reznikov

Ukraine and NATO must develop common security.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in an article by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov for Atlantic Council.

"The problems we face can only be overcome together. Ukraine now awaits a clear signal from NATO about our future role in European security. Over the past four months, Ukrainians have demonstrated convincingly that we can serve as Europe's eastern shield," he wrote.

He believes that Ukraine and NATO should develop a common strategy for the future, which includes practical security issues. In particular, in his opinion, we need to discuss what kind of aircraft or missile defense the Ukrainian military will use, or how to ensure cyber security and many other issues.

The Defense Minister noted that if the new NATO strategic concept did not have a clear place for Ukraine, the document would be disconnected from reality.

"It would be a victory of inertia and a green light for dictators like Putin to pursue an aggressive foreign policy," he added.

Reznikov stressed that by the time the NATO summit begins in Spain, Ukraine will be in its fifth month of war. He notes that only by demonstrating strong leadership can NATO members determine the outcome of the war and the future of global security.

