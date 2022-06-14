Holding on in Donbass is vital, - Zelensky

Brutal fighting continues in the Donbass, the Ukrainian military needs to hold on and inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during video appeal, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Over the past 24 hours there has been no cardinal change in the battle in Donbass. The fiercest fighting in Severodonetsk and in all cities and communities nearby is still going on. The losses, unfortunately, are painful. But we need to hold on. This is our state. It is there, in Donbas, to hold on is vital. The more losses the enemy suffers there, the less strength they will have to continue their aggression," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the Donbas direction is the key to determine who will dominate in the coming weeks.

