NATO leaders discussed support for Ukraine in short and long term - Stoltenberg

Before the NATO summit in Madrid, alliance leaders discussed the need to continue strong support for Ukraine in the short and long term.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the meeting of the leaders of the alliance in The Hague, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

In The Hague discussed the future decisions of the summit, which the document calls "historic and transformative".

Read more: Ukraine expects clear signal from NATO about its role in European security - Reznikov

The discussion focused on the need to continue strong support for Ukraine in the short and long term.

"And I look forward to welcoming President Zelensky to his address to NATO leaders at our summit in Madrid," Stoltenberg said.

He said NATO has strengthened its ability to defend and protect every inch of allied territory in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Decisions on the next steps to strengthen NATO will be made in Madrid.

Also at the meeting in The Hague, alliance leaders addressed the need to invest more in defense and NATO funding.

Read more: "Ramstein-3" will gather about 50 countries supporting Ukraine - U.S. Ambassador to NATO Smith

In addition, it is reported that the next NATO Strategic Concept will be agreed in Madrid, which will assess the changed security environment and the bloc's core values and objectives.